Workforce Logiq, a global provider of AI-powered workforce intelligence, technology, and services to large corporations, announced today its ranking as "Best-in-Class" in Ardent Partners' 2020 MSP Solution Advisor. Workforce Logiq has been evaluated against 14 MSPs and recognized for the strength of its overall offering and predictive, on-demand analytics capabilities.

Workforce Logiq ranked highest for Provider Strength, which considers factors such as execution ability, client success, and product and solution vision. The company also ranked highly for Solution Strength, which assesses the ability to support the full scope of contingent workforce management, talent acquisition, and staffing activities.

"Workforce Logiq has undergone a remarkable transformation in less than 18 months from a traditional provider of MSP and VMS solutions to a progressive MSP that leads with innovation and revolutionary analytical competencies," said Chris Dwyer, vice president, research at Ardent Partners. "The company's new executive team sparked an innovation-led solution structure and brought an interesting mix of technology expertise that has resulted in them becoming one of the industry's most forward-looking platforms."

The 2020 MSP Solution Advisor helps talent acquisition, human capital management, human resources, and procurement executives better navigate the MSP landscape and maximize investments in the talent procurement market. Ardent Partners evaluated MSPs across several factors including statement of work (SOW) management and services procurement, self-sourcing, reporting and analytics, technology, future of work vision, talent advisory and consulting services, and more.

As the report highlights, Workforce Logiq distinguished itself from competitors on key differentiators:

Unmatched commitment to artificial intelligence (AI): Workforce Logiq has developed AI as a core, foundational technology that supports the delivery of all its MSP services. The on-demand insights and predictive talent intelligence help organizations source, engage, and match candidates faster, and anticipate and pinpoint key geographic and skill-set volatility risks during periods of company and global economic uncertainty.

"We're committed to giving organizations the analytical edge they need to find and retain the best talent in today's increasingly uncertain labor market," said Jim Burke, chief executive officer of Workforce Logiq. "This recognition by Ardent Partners as a top MSP speaks to our team's ability to deliver the predictive intelligence and expert advisors required to make informed, cost effective talent procurement decisions across the board. We will continue to invest in our clients' success and help them navigate their contingent and full-time talent retention and acquisition challenges."

About Workforce Logiq

Workforce Logiq, a global provider of AI-powered workforce intelligence, technology, and services to large corporations, enables organizations to win and retain the talent they need to grow. With clients in 50+ countries, Workforce Logiq provides expert guidance, real-time and predictive analytics, and patented and award-winning technologies. Workforce Logiq's universal sourcing solution addresses all elements of its clients' acquisition and retention programs, including full-time (RPO), contingent (MSP), and freelance/"gig" (FMS) workers. Backed by global investment firm The Carlyle Group, the company helps clients attain greater management, performance, and financial control over their talent supply chains.

Today, Workforce Logiq is powered by more than 1,000 workforce management experts and manages 8,000 active supplier relationships and $3 billion in spend globally. Workforce Logiq is headquartered in Orlando, Florida; its European headquarters is in Stockholm, Sweden. Workforce Logiq's portfolio of companies include AI software company ENGAGE Talent, advanced payroll provider LOKI Systems, and background screening provider Quick Search. For more information visit http://www.workforcelogiq.com, follow on Twitter @WorkforceLogiq, or connect with Workforce Logiq on LinkedIn.

About Ardent Partners

Ardent Partners is a research and advisory firm focused on defining and advancing the strategies, processes, and technologies that drive Best-in-Class performance for procurement and finance departments within the enterprise. Since 2010, Ardent Partners has actively covered the procurement, fin-tech, and workforce solutions marketplace and produced research to help business decision-makers understand the technology landscape and select the best-fit solutions for their needs. For more information, visit www.ardentpartners.com.

