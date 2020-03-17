Ovation Science Inc.: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic Fuels Demand for DermSafe - More Shipments Made to China and the United Kingdom

VANCOUVER, BC and LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2020 / Ovation Science Inc. (CSE:OVAT) ("Ovation" or the "Company"), announces that it has shipped its second order of DermSafe® hand sanitizer lotion to China from a new client in addition to shipping three orders in the last week and an additional order this week to England; all by air as the demand is escalating.

Due to the seriousness and virulence of the COVID-19 virus, Ovation Science has seen heightened demand for its long-lasting chlorhexidine gluconate hand sanitizing lotion called DermSafe. The hand sanitizer does not contain alcohol. It is specially formulated with chlorhexidine gluconate; an ingredient used worldwide in hospitals as it has a proven ability to kill both bacteria and viruses. DermSafe binds to the hands and resists wash-off and rub-off for up to 4 hours post application while continuing to kill both bacteria and viruses.

"It is a very uncertain time as the spread of the coronavirus continues and is escalating in Europe and now also in North America," said Terry Howlett, President of Ovation. "We are pleased that our suppliers are working with us as we continue to order large inventories of raw ingredients and packaging material to manufacture DermSafe. We want to be able to provide our hand sanitizer as quickly as possible as the demand continues to rise."

Why DermSafe is in Demand:

Prevention is key to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus; alcohol does not have preventive properties while DermSafe has persistent kill of bacteria and viruses for 4 hours, even with hand washing;

Chlorhexidine gluconate, the ingredient in DermSafe, has been safely used globally for over 50 years and is known to kill both bacteria and viruses;

DermSafe has been independently tested proving it kills envelope viruses for four hours: H1N1, H5N1, and H3N2. Although it has not been tested, the coronavirus COVID-19 is also an envelope virus;

DermSafe has been approved and safely marketed in Canada and recently exported to China and the United Kingdom. DermSafe is not approved for sale in the USA.

The WHO (World Health Organization) "Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Situation Report 55", as of March 15, 2020 reports there were 153,517 confirmed cases of people with the Coronavirus, up 40% from when we last reported on March 9th; WHO reports 5,735 deaths and it has spread to 143 countries. The WHO Global Risk Assessment to China - Regionally - Globally all remain "VERY HIGH". WHO declared a pandemic on March 11th.

To learn more about Ovation Science, please visit:

About Ovation Science Inc.

Ovation Science Inc. is a research and development company that develops topical and transdermal consumer products including DermSafe, all made with patented Invisicare® skin delivery technology. The technology enhances the delivery of ingredients to and through the skin and is protected by patents in eleven countries. With over twenty years of topical and transdermal drug delivery experience in the pharmaceutical market, Ovation's management and science team have created a unique pipeline of over twenty-five patent-protected medical / wellness topical and transdermal products along with a line of anti-aging / beauty. Ovation earns revenues from licensing and development fees, royalties, the sale of Invisicare to its licensees and now revenue from its own product sales. Ovation has offices in Vancouver, BC Canada and Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Ovation trades on the CSE under the symbol OVAT. Visit our website www.ovationscience.com.

