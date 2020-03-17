Get in Touch with Quantzig's Analytics Experts for Detailed Insights

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent article that sheds light on the role of retail data analytics in driving improvements in the retail sector.

The article also offers comprehensive insights on:

The importance of deploying a retail data model to drive positive outcomes The need for deploying a retail data model to analyze data sets

Today retail transformations are being driven by changes in customer behavior, intensified margin pressures, technological advancements, and the growing popularity of online channels. Thriving in such a complex business environment might seem challenging for those who lack the capabilities and skills to tackle issues. To drive outcomes, retailers must capture business data and be able to deliver on integrated views of the business, market trends, and insights by implementing an advanced retail data model.

According to Quantzig's retail analytics experts, "In today's retail ecosystem, data analytics and AI play a key role in transforming native business operations, creating new business models and unleashing process improvements. Our retail data analytics solutions enable organizations to deliver value across the retail value chain by empowering them with insights to build agile and intuitive processes."

Transform your business by implementing a retail data model:

Quantzig understands that aligning your business goals with the practical reality of creating a data warehouse to answer key business questions can be an uphill task. This is one of the reasons why our solutions focus on combining our expertise with the appropriate tools to simplify the process and make it less daunting.

Quantzig's retail data model empowers your enterprise to:

Create a repository for high-value business data

Define data requirements for your organization

Leverage data-driven insights to make crucial decisions

Having identified numerous retail data analytics use cases that typically challenge retailers when it comes to reducing costs, optimizing inventory, and improving revenue. Quantzig's analytics experts have developed a comprehensive portfolio of retail analytics solutions that systematically address the issues faced by retailers.



