According to the "Drones in the Global Power and Utilities Industry, Forecast to 2030" report, "Drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are currently finding application opportunities across various commercial businesses and are poised to impact multiple industry verticals in various capacities. Drone applications are emerging in various sectors such as agriculture, mining, oil and gas (O&G), construction, utilities and safety & security."

The report continued, "Technological advancements are making it easier to execute complex and diverse data gathering exercises. Innovation in packaged software products and data visualization makes the process more accessible, efficient and convenient to end-users. The evolution of drones over the last 5 years and the convergence of AI, technological innovations, analytics, and IoT will drive the widespread adoption of drone technology over the course of the next decade."

This, combined with the coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic which is forcing many governments and companies to re-evaluate the usefulness and necessity of unmanned aerial devices as global populations are being forced indoors, is driving the industry to boost production and shore-up purchase contracts in anticipation of a year full of high demand.

With headlines like "Using drones to detect coronavirus? It's not as crazy as it sounds," investors are taking a closer look at drone technology and companies such as Draganfly in the sector.

Breaking news comes from AeroVironment, Inc., a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) with a market cap of over $1 Billion and Draganfly, Inc. (CSE: DFLY) (OTCQB: DFLYF) (FSE: 3U8), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial unmanned aerial systems ("UAS"), remotely piloted aircraft systems ("RPAS"), and unmanned vehicle sectors. They just announced a teaming agreement for Draganfly's distribution of AeroVironment's Quantix Mapper systems to commercial markets worldwide. The agreement also includes the continuation of other contract engineering services provided by Draganfly to AeroVironment.

Under the teaming agreement, AeroVironment will provide Draganfly with sales, marketing collateral and product technical support for the Quantix Mapper system. Draganfly will provide e-commerce, enterprise and direct sales operations, and oversee development of a network of resellers and strategic distribution partners worldwide.

Draganfly and AeroVironment completed this teaming agreement in advance of the fast approaching agricultural season in the Northern Hemisphere. Draganfly plans to expand commercial distribution of Quantix Mapper to the Southern Hemisphere over the next year, and to other industries including environmental resource management, oil & gas, construction, insurance, and public safety.

"Quantix Mapper represents the combination of drone operation, high-resolution imaging and geo-tagging into the first 'drone as an app' solution that makes data collection as easy as using a tablet computer," said Rick Pedigo, AeroVironment Vice President of Sales and Business Development. "As a leader in the commercial and first responder drone market, Draganfly is uniquely positioned to deliver the value of Quantix Mapper to customers in multiple market segments to help save lives, protect property, increase productivity and enhance safety."

"Draganfly has been manufacturing and distributing innovative, multi-rotor and fixed wing drones for commercial applications around the world for 22 years. We were truly impressed with the ease of use, performance, and reliability of AeroVironment's hybrid Quantix Mapper system," said Patrick Imbasciani, Draganfly's Chief Operating Officer.

Patrick Imbasciani, went on to say "Flying 400 acres in less than 45 minutes on one battery is remarkable. Programming flights by simply drawing a shape on a tablet screen map, selecting an altitude, and following a few prompts, is so easy. Built in visual and multispectral sensors and the ability to take off and land almost anywhere, allow this drone to be used for a variety of applications right out of the box. Equally exciting, is the competitive price."

Quantix Mapper is a simple to use drone, empowering users through its fully-automated operation and instant insight. Its hybrid design allows the aircraft to launch vertically and transition to horizontal flight, maximizing aerodynamic efficiency and range. Users can immediately view high resolution imagery on the included Operating Tablet - no other devices, internet connection or additional software required. With the touch of a button, users can quickly and safely generate up-to-date maps for infield assessment. Whether assessing crop health during key stages, or damage from storm, flood or fire, Quantix Mapper makes it easy to gather accurate images across a large area and assess and react to the situation with precision and speed.

As climate conditions change, global pandemics force a reassessment of security and safety, and technology becomes more affordable and diverse, drone delivery technology companies stand to have an aggressive year in 2020. However, this will depend heavily on these companies taking the proper steps now with regards to production and deployment. 2020 very well could be the year where unmanned vehicles finally take center stage, rather than hovering on the sidelines.

