Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) Trading Update 17-March-2020 / 13:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. 17 March 2020 Arricano Real Estate Plc (together with its subsidiaries "Arricano") Temporary closure of retail shopping centres Arricano announces that the Ukrainian central and local governments, as part of their efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, have closed various Ukrainian retail shopping centres until 3 April 2020. This decision has resulted in the temporary closure of four out of five of the Company's retail shopping centres: Prospekt (Kyiv); Rayon (Kyiv); City Mall (Zaporizhzhia); and Sun Gallery (Kryvyi Rig). However, the hypermarkets and pharmacies located within the centres will continue to operate. Ganna Chubotina, CEO of Arricano, said, "It is too early to quantify the potential impact on our financial performance as there are too many unknowns in relation to Covid-19. So at this time, we remain focused on supporting our customers, our tenants and our colleagues. We are working together so that we all emerge from this global challenge financially stable and well placed to recommence business as normal." Further announcements will be issued as appropriate. Enquiries: Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: +38 044 594 9471 Ganna Chubotina Nominated Adviser and Broker: Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666 WH Ireland Limited Chris Fielding Financial PR: Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008 Novella Communications Limited Tim Robertson/ Fergus Young ISIN: CY0102941610 Category Code: TST TIDM: ARO LEI Code: 213800F8AMPULEKXFX22 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 52815 EQS News ID: 999341 End of Announcement EQS News Service

