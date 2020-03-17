Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Markterholung nach der Krise! Jetzt mit dieser Aktie am Meisten profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W5VC ISIN: US7141572039 Ticker-Symbol: PFX1 
Stuttgart
17.03.20
11:20 Uhr
4,160 Euro
-0,380
-8,37 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PERMA-FIX ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PERMA-FIX ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,300
4,540
15:25
4,300
4,540
15:25
ACCESSWIRE
17.03.2020 | 14:32
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc.: Perma-Fix Schedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Conference Call

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2020 / Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI), a nuclear services company, today announced that it will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The call will be available on the Company's website at www.perma-fix.com, or by calling 844-369-8770 for U.S. callers, or +1 862-298-0840 for international callers. The conference call will be led by Mark J. Duff, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Louis F. Centofanti, Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, and Ben Naccarato, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc.

A webcast will also be archived on the Company's website and a telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on March 26, 2020, and can be accessed by calling: 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers, or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering conference ID: 33561.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. is a nuclear services company and leading provider of nuclear and mixed waste management services. The Company's nuclear waste services include management and treatment of radioactive and mixed waste for hospitals, research labs and institutions, federal agencies, including the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), and the commercial nuclear industry. The Company's nuclear services group provides project management, waste management, environmental restoration, decontamination and decommissioning, new build construction, and radiological protection, safety and industrial hygiene capability to our clients. The Company operates three nuclear waste treatment facilities and provides nuclear services at DOE, DOD, and commercial facilities, nationwide. Please visit us at http://www.perma-fix.com.

CONTACT:

David K. Waldman-US Investor Relations
Crescendo Communications, LLC
(212) 671-1021

Herbert Strauss-European Investor Relations
herbert@eu-ir.com
+43 316 296 316

SOURCE: Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/581060/Perma-Fix-Schedules-Fourth-Quarter-and-Fiscal-2019-Conference-Call

PERMA-FIX ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE