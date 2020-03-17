Anzeige
PR Newswire
17.03.2020 | 14:33
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, March 17

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LEI: 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

Results of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a vote on a show of hands, including ordinary resolution 11 and special resolutions 12, 13 and 14 under special business of the Company:

(Resolution 11) To grant the Directors' authority to allot shares.

(Resolution 12) To authorise the Directors to dissaply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new ordinary shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury.

(Resolution 13) To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

(Resolution 14) That, the period of notice required for general meetings of the Company (other than Annual General Meetings) shall be not less than 14 clear days' notice.

Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:

Votes for & Discretionary(%)Votes
against		(%)Abstain
Resolution 1: 11,419,247100.0000.0014,849
Resolution 2:11,142,98698.05221,3311.9569,779
Resolution 3: 11,059,87897.54278,8532.4695,365
Resolution 4: 11,402,447100.0000.0031,649
Resolution 5:11,342,751100.00300.0091,315
Resolution 6: 11,345,77499.7330,5070.2757,815
Resolution 7:11,265,28599.11101,3960.8967,415
Resolution 8:11,371,89999.964,3820.0457,824
Resolution 9:11,360,91599.4958,3320.5114,849
Resolution 10: 11,398,00599.8715,1390.1320,952
Resolution 11:11,259,48699.6144,2060.39130,404
Resolution 12:11,182,26998.95118,4231.05133,404
Resolution 13:11,375,55299.7825,0540.2233,490
Resolution 14:11,368,85099.5847,3970.4217,849

17 March 2020

Enquiries:
Sarah Beynsberger
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 2639

