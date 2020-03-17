BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LEI: 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

Results of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a vote on a show of hands, including ordinary resolution 11 and special resolutions 12, 13 and 14 under special business of the Company:



(Resolution 11) To grant the Directors' authority to allot shares.



(Resolution 12) To authorise the Directors to dissaply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new ordinary shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury.



(Resolution 13) To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

(Resolution 14) That, the period of notice required for general meetings of the Company (other than Annual General Meetings) shall be not less than 14 clear days' notice.

Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:



http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM



Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:



Votes for & Discretionary (%) Votes

against (%) Abstain Resolution 1: 11,419,247 100.00 0 0.00 14,849 Resolution 2: 11,142,986 98.05 221,331 1.95 69,779 Resolution 3: 11,059,878 97.54 278,853 2.46 95,365 Resolution 4: 11,402,447 100.00 0 0.00 31,649 Resolution 5: 11,342,751 100.00 30 0.00 91,315 Resolution 6: 11,345,774 99.73 30,507 0.27 57,815 Resolution 7: 11,265,285 99.11 101,396 0.89 67,415 Resolution 8: 11,371,899 99.96 4,382 0.04 57,824 Resolution 9: 11,360,915 99.49 58,332 0.51 14,849 Resolution 10: 11,398,005 99.87 15,139 0.13 20,952 Resolution 11: 11,259,486 99.61 44,206 0.39 130,404 Resolution 12: 11,182,269 98.95 118,423 1.05 133,404 Resolution 13: 11,375,552 99.78 25,054 0.22 33,490 Resolution 14: 11,368,850 99.58 47,397 0.42 17,849

17 March 2020

Enquiries:

Sarah Beynsberger

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 2639