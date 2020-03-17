Plowboy Landscapes Inc.: Plowboy, Which Offers Commercial Landscape Construction in Ventura and Beyond, Celebrates Over 40 Years in Business

Plowboy Landscapes Inc. Works with Home and Business Owners from San Luis Obispo to Los Angeles Counties

VENTURA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2020 / Doug Wasson, the Founder of Plowboy Landscapes Inc., which offers commercial landscape construction in Los Angeles, CA, is pleased to announce that his company is celebrating a very impressive milestone: over 40 years in business.

To learn more about Plowboy and the services that they offer, including garden maintenance and industrial landscape projects, please check out http://www.thebluebook.com/iProView/373580/plowboy-landscapes-inc/subcontractors/.

As a company spokesperson noted, Wasson has overseen operations at his commercial landscape service company since 1976. While the company has primarily focused on large industrial landscape projects and estate work, Wasson and his team are also ready, willing and able to help with smaller projects.

In addition to creating and maintaining highly attractive and sustainable landscape using top quality products, the commercial landscape contractors are focused on renewable, self-sustaining strategies which are great for the environment. As it notes on Plowboy's new Facebook page, this includes using organic or natural pesticides, fertilizers and herbicides, along with water management and other Earth-friendly practices.

"We take great pride in our work and use only irrigation and plant material of the highest quality. We understand the importance of working within a given budget and time schedule," the spokesperson noted, adding that the team from Plowboy is efficient, knowledgeable and experienced in working with all types of projects.

Plowboy Landscapes Inc. also offers gardening maintenance services; Wasson's company is highly experienced in maintaining gardens at residences and commercial locations primarily throughout the Santa Barbara and Ventura regions. The garden maintenance service includes daily supervision, full-time on-site gardeners, uniformed staff equipped with cell phones and an all-inclusive pricing plan.

The fact that Plowboy Landscapes Inc. is celebrating over 40 years in business will not surprise the many satisfied commercial and residential clients that have worked with Wasson and his team over the years. Over the last four-plus decades, Plowboy has earned a well-deserved reputation for their outstanding work, as well as their commitment to customer service.

