Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems, has announced the completion of its recent engagement that sheds light on how supply chain analytics helped a distilled spirits manufacturer to develop an effective solution model to enhance end-to-end supply chain visibility and improve forecast efficiency.

Key Questions Answered

1. Can supply chain analytics help F&B companies enhance supply chain visibility?

2. How does supply chain analytics help correlate data obtained from multiple sources?

3. What challenges faced by beverage manufacturers can be addressed using supply chain analytics?

Quantzig is trusted by leading beverage manufacturing companies for its expertise in supply chain analytics and accurate demand forecasting. This success story not only aligns perfectly with Quantzig's commitment to helping beverage companies cost-effectively forecast demand but also serves as a classic example of its supply chain analytics capabilities.

In the wake of the ongoing technological advancements, the alcoholic beverages industry faces an ever-shifting demand for its products, strict regulation and increasing price competition. Leading alcoholic beverage manufacturers in this mature industry have succeeded by scaling up production, streamlining their supply chains, expanding into new geographic areas, implementing more efficient processes, cleverly marketing products, and focusing on ever closer relationships with suppliers, partners, and customers. Achieving such improvements remain a major challenge for companies who lack the expertise and supply chain analytics solutions. Quantzig's recent success story examines the challenges faced by companies in this sector including those who manufacture and distribute wine, beer, distilled spirits, soft drinks, and other beverages. It also examines the current state of the industry and explores the future issues that confront it.

The Business Challenge: A client, a leading distilled spirits manufacturing company with business units spread across the globe, wanted to develop an effective solution model to enhance end-to-end supply chain visibility to achieve high customer satisfaction during order fulfillment. They were keen on leveraging supply chain analytics to address their challenges that revolved around demand forecasting.

According to Quantzig's supply chain analytics experts, "The beverages industry is increasingly becoming dependent on data to make crucial business decisions, and the companies in this sector are constantly evaluating new solutions in search of a competitive edge."

Quantzig's supply chain analytics solutions helped the distilled spirits manufacturer to:

1: Gain end-to-end visibility on supply journey of each product right from manufacturing to order delivery

2: Ensure on-time and in-full delivery

3: Improve demand forecasting efficiency and fulfill orders efficiently

Quantzig's supply chain analytics solutions for the wine, spirits and beverage sector have been developed over the years in close cooperation with leading companies in the market. The solution has been developed to encompass the industry's challenging requirements for functionality, quality, and flexibility. Out of the box analytics techniques and data models offer the flexibility required to implement cost-effective strategies to meet the demands of your business. The supply chain analytics solutions offered by Quantzig empower F&B companies to address their issues through better decision-making, risk management, and supply chain management.

