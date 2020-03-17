Issuer Direct Corporation: In the Age of Social Distancing, Issuer Direct Launches Video 1:1 Capabilities in its Virtual Event Platform

This New Enhancement Provides Conference and Event Planners a Digital Alternative to In-Person Attendance, Utilizing Our Industry Leading Conference Software and Webcast Platform.



RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2020 / In the age of social distancing, it's no longer business as usual. Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE American:ISDR), an industry-leading communications and compliance company, today announced that the Issuer Direct Virtual Event Platform is now available at a lowered price to provide conference organizers and event planners a pathway to keeping event participation high and avoiding cancellation.



The platform's highlights include:

Pioneering audiovisual streaming technology for interactive presentations

Exceptional 1:1 digital video meeting capabilities

Customizable event management software

Simplified and streamlined registration and agendas to meeting requests

Automated scheduling options





"At its best, technology has the power to bring people closer together," said Issuer Direct President and CEO Brian Balbirnie. "Certainly, top of mind for everyone is promoting public health. Adding a virtual dimension to events has the power to elevate engagement while safeguarding the organizers' investments and giving participants much-needed peace of mind."

Issuer Direct has lowered the price of their software to make going virtual affordable for every company. Organizers can opt for a turnkey package, choose from à la carte services, or select full-production assistance. Presentations can be streamed live and archived, along with full Q&A facilitation, integrated social media, access to surveys, downloadable documents, closed captioning and more.

"Events like South by Southwest (SXSW), Facebook F8, ROTH and hundreds more have been canceled. While the financial loss has been tremendous - a recent CNBC report estimates that the global conference business in total is over one trillion dollars per year - these companies have put people above profits to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus," said Angie Goertz, Vice President of Marketing at Issuer Direct. "We're pleased to offer a digital alternative to in-person attendance and help keep businesses moving forward. We're ready to partner with companies and organizers today."



















Issuer Direct is rated the number one solution for technology and service on TopTenReviews.com. With this new suite of interactive tools, conference organizers and event planners can scale-up virtual events to keep business going during these uncertain times.

To take advantage of the Virtual Event Platform, contact: Angie Goertz at 919.481.4000 or email: angie.goertz@issuerdirect.com.

About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct® is an industry-leading communications and compliance company focusing on the needs of corporate issuers. Issuer Direct's principal platform, Platform id. ™, empowers users by thoughtfully integrating the most relevant tools, technologies, and services, thus eliminating the complexity associated with producing and distributing financial and business communications. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, Issuer Direct serves thousands of public and private companies globally. For more information, please visit issuerdirect.com, connect with us on LinkedIn or follow us on Twitter.

