Now Is the Time to Consult a Pensions Specialist, Says Hilltop Finance

MANCHESTER, England, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis escalating and the FTSE 100 experiencing its worst day in 30 years, the pensions specialists at national financial advisory firm Hilltop Finance are encouraging the general public, or anyone with a personal pension, to seek professional advice from an FCA regulated, independent specialist without further delay.

Senior financial advisor at Hilltop Finance, Chris Leavy, explains: "Over recent weeks the escalating situation with Coronavirus has had a huge impact on the worldwide stock markets. With most personal pension funds directly linked to the financial markets, many individuals have seen the value of their funds drop dramatically and are concerned about what action to take."

"In situations of market volatility, we recommend checking the performance, value and type of funds that you are invested in," says Chris, "A fully actively managed fund, or a mixture of actively and passively-managed products could help reduce the chance of huge drops in fund value and help investors ride the good and bad times with the markets," he said.

Working with a professional pensions advisor could potentially provide a better return on investment evidenced by a survey carried out by the Longevity Centre in July 2017 that concluded that people who use professional financial advisors saw on average a 21% increase in the value of their funds against those who didn't.

"The most important point at this time is to seek professional advice from a fully regulated, independent pensions expert who can offer access to the whole of market and place your funds in the most appropriate place at the right time," concludes Chris.

Fully regulated by the FCA, Hilltop Finance is offering a free independent review for anyone concerned about their current situation to check whether existing private pensions and investments are performing as they should be - and if not, their expert advisors will offer advice and recommendations to get them back on track. For further information, please contact Hilltop Finance on 0161 413 7051 or visit www.hilltopfinance.co.uk.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1134804/Senior_financial_advisor_Chris_Leavy.jpg