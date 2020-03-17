Anzeige
WKN: A2ALPW ISIN: CA74347D2077 Ticker-Symbol: 1P2N 
Tradegate
17.03.20
14:31 Uhr
0,083 Euro
+0,005
+6,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROPHECY DEVELOPMENT CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROPHECY DEVELOPMENT CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,080
0,099
16:42
0,085
0,095
16:24
ACCESSWIRE
17.03.2020 | 15:08
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Prophecy Development Corp.: Prophecy Shareholders Pass All Resolutions at 2020 Special Meeting Prophecy to be Renamed Silver Elephant Mining Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2020 / Prophecy Development Corp. ("Prophecy" or the "Company") (TSX:PCY, OTCQX:PRPCF, Frankfurt:1P2N) is pleased to report that all proposed resolutions were approved at the Company's Special Meeting of shareholders held on March 16, 2020, in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting").

Voting Results were as follows:

MATTERS VOTED UPON

VOTING RESULTS

1.

Ratification of Previously Granted Stock Options

Votes in Favour
9,926,518 (67.45%)

Votes Against
4,789,696 (32.55%)

Approved the Ratification of 1,275,000 Stock Options previously granted.

2.

Name Change

Votes in Favour
22,420,268 (86.54%)

Votes Against
3,486,960 (13.46%)

Approved with or without variation the amendment of the Articles and name change of the Company to Silver Elephant Mining Corp.

3.

Share Consolidation

Votes in Favour
20,002,463 (77.21%)

Votes Against
5,904,765 (22.79%)

Approved with or without variation the consolidation of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company.


Notes:

  1. There were 10,679,899 non-votes reported by the Scrutineer of the Meeting in respect of the above motion.
    Additionally, 511,115 shares held by Insider were excluded from the calculation of the voting results.
  2. The percentages reported are calculated on the votes cast in person and by proxy at the Meeting which total 25,908,228 with respect to the above motion.

A report on voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting have been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Company will announce upon receipt of approval from the TSX the trading of its shares under its new name "Silver Elephant Mining Corp." and trading symbol "ELEF". No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change.

There is no immediate plan to consolidate the Company shares. In the event that the share consolidation is effected, management and board of directors of the Company will examine all available opportunities including but not limited to the ability to satisfy the requirements of a potential listing on another US stock exchange.

About Prophecy

Prophecy is developing its premier Pulacayo silver project in Bolivia. Further information on Prophecy can be found at www.prophecydev.com.

PROPHECY DEVELOPMENT CORP.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Michael Doolin"
Chief Executive Officer

For more information about Prophecy, please contact Investor Relations:

+1.604.569.3661 ext. 101
ir@prophecydev.com www.prophecydev.com

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Prophecy Development Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/581123/Prophecy-Shareholders-Pass-All-Resolutions-at-2020-Special-Meeting-Prophecy-to-be-Renamed-Silver-Elephant-Mining-Corp

