Terrell Strayhorn Wins Three American College Personnel Association Awards for Research & Leadership Achievements

Terrell Strayhorn recently attended the ACPA Annual Convention in Nashville, Tennessee, and won three professional awards.

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2020 / Do Good Work LLC is proud to announce that Dr. Terrell Strayhorn recently won three American College Personnel Association (ACPA) Awards for outstanding contributions to and leadership in research and campus leadership. The awards were presented during the 96th Annual ACPA Annual Convention in Nashville, Tennessee, held from March 2 to 5, 2020.

At this year's ACPA20, Terrell Strayhorn received the Commission for Academic Affairs "Coalition-Builder Award," recognizing his remarkable success in building and sustaining coalition between campus units, off-campus partners, and constituent groups during his tenure as Vice President for Academic & Student Affairs at LeMoyne-Owen College (LOC). Nominated by members of LOC's campus community, Strayhorn's nominators praised his collaborative leadership style, transparency, and vigilance in (re)building trust, cooperation, and morale amid leadership transition.

ACPA's Commission for Academic Support in Higher Education presented Strayhorn with this year's "Innovative Academic Support Initiative Award," acknowledging the success of his new eTrusive advising module(s), "Passport to Success' effort, and Roads Scholars program at LOC. In recognition of his research achievements, Strayhorn was presented with the Coalition for Multicultural Affairs 'Outstanding Contribution to Multicultural Education and Research Award," hallmarking the importance of his scholarship on a sense of belonging for diverse students and related topics.

"I am pleasantly surprised and supremely humbled to have been honored with these esteemed awards for my work by various entities within APCA, an association that has been one of my professional homes since graduate school," says Terrell Strayhorn.

Terrell Strayhorn is an interdisciplinary social scientist whose primary academic discipline is education. He publishes on college student success and issues of equity and diversity in higher education, with a particular emphasis on the experiences of historically underserved populations and otherwise vulnerable groups. He is an internationally-recognized expert on students' sense of belonging. Professor of Urban Education and Immediate-Past Vice President of Academic & Student Affairs at LeMoyne-Owen College, he is also President and CEO of a for-profit education research firm, Do Good Work Consulting Group.

ACPA is a leading comprehensive student affairs association that advances student affairs and engages students for a lifetime of learning and discovery. Dr. Strayhorn served as a member of ACPA's Governing Board as Director of Research & Scholarship, and has served on the Directorate for the Commission on Assessment and Evaluation, as well as the editorial board for the Journal of College Student Development.

About Terrell Strayhorn

Terrell Strayhorn is an esteemed education scholar who publishes specifically on college student success and issues of equality and diversity in higher education. He is the founder and current CEO of Do Good Work Educational Consulting, which is a private education research firm that is committed to using research for strengthening families and communities, fighting oppression and injustice, advocating for social change, and ensuring student success. Previously, Terrell Strayhorn served on the faculty at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville and The Ohio State University.

