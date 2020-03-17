Remver Consulting is Happy to Announce Complimentary Pandemic Plan Reviews for Businesses

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2020 / Remver Consulting is excited to announce Complimentary Pandemic Plan Reviews for Businesses.

In the event of pandemic influenza, businesses play a key role in protecting employees' health and safety as well as limiting the negative impact to the economy and society. Planning for pandemic influenza is critical. Our complimentary Pandemic Plan Reviews is our way of giving back to our communities and the world (Tikkun Olam - ????? ????‎).

Remver Consulting is committed to helping limit/prevent the spread of diseases, and educating businesses around the globe about pandemic preparedness, response, and recovery. The very least we can do as an organization for Tikkun Olam is to review what organizations already have in place so that together, we can make this world a better and safer place to live.

E-mail your Pandemic Plan to TikkunOlam@Remver.com for a Complimentary Review. Remver Consulting will be happy to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA).

Remver Consulting is a veteran, woman, and minority-owned Business Continuity, and IT Disaster Recovery firm that helps design, implement, maintain, and enhance comprehensive Business Continuity and IT Disaster Recovery Programs. The company's innovative and strategic solutions include Pandemic Preparedness, IT and Cyber Risk Assessments, Business Impact Analysis (BIA), Business Continuity, and IT Disaster Recovery Plan development. Remver Consulting combines extraordinary strategic insight with an unmatched ability to execute through every stage of a client engagement. Further, its strength and success is augmented by the inclusion of people with different insights and experiences, which results in more creative and innovative solutions.

