SpendEdge has been monitoring the global epoxy resin market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 3 billion between 2017-2022 at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Read the 105-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Epoxy Resin Market, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

Epoxy resin suppliers account for high demand from the paints, coatings, and electronics industries. Epoxies have high mechanical strength, superior chemical resistance, superior adhesion, and are heat resistant, which make them ideal for industrial applications such as marine coatings, decorative powder coatings, and composites. These beneficial factors play key roles in boosting the spend growth in the epoxy resin market.

In terms of spend growth, APAC will have a significant contribution to the global epoxy resin market. This regional spend growth will be primarily attributed to factors such as rapid urbanization and industrial development. These factors have resulted in the growth of industries such as construction and automobiles in APAC countries which contributed to the demand growth in the epoxy resin market in this region.

The Top Epoxy Resin Suppliers Enlisted in this Report:

The OPEX of epoxy resin suppliers is poised for a major hike which is the result of the stringent regulations in the chemical industry. To stay compliant with these regulations, suppliers will be compelled to make additional investments in safety assessments and environment-friendly disposals. Most of these suppliers are expected to pass on to buyers a significant portion of this OPEX to sustain their profit margins and to stay relevant in the market. Considering this possibility, this report has listed the top epoxy resin suppliers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal and cost-effective procurement in this market.

DowDupont- Buyers are advised to take cognizance of the potential negotiation levers prior to the commencement of contract-related discussions with this supplier to maximize the value of their procurement spend in the epoxy resin market. Flexibility in the payback period and fees, assistance in selecting the type of epoxy are some of the common levers that can maximize value.

Olin Corporation- One of the essential criteria to select this supplier is to assess its expertise and level of adoption of advanced analytical tools to forecast the prices and demand for resins accurately based on buyers' historical purchases and future expansion plans. Accurate demand and price forecasts will help buyers to better manage their procurement costs while minimizing the risks of procuring the product in excess quantities.

Hexion- While entering into a contract with this supplier, buyers are advised to adopt the volume-based pricing model. This model optimizes costs and risk of buyers against volatility in market prices of raw materials as buyers can fix the price over the duration of the contract. Buyers can be assured of consistent product supply and availability of the product during demand-supply fluctuations.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Epoxy resin market spend segmentation by region

Epoxy resin supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for epoxy resin suppliers

Epoxy resin suppliers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the epoxy resin market

Epoxy resin pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the epoxy resin market

