Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-March-2020 / 15:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 16/03/2020) of GBP39.13m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 16/03/2020) of GBP23.30m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 16/03/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 111.77p 20,850,000 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 106.62p excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 125.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV 11.83% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 109.15p 14500000 ZDP share price 107.50p Premium to NAV (1.51%) ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 16/03/2020 ISIN: GB0006615826 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDV Sequence No.: 52821 EQS News ID: 999475 End of Announcement EQS News Service

