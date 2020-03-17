SpendEdge has been monitoring the global enterprise router market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 1 billion between 2019-2024 at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages



The Global Enterprise Router Market, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend.

Enterprises are procuring infrastructure that can support their large-scale adoption of cloud computing. This is triggering the generation of large volumes of data as well as a pressing requirement for high-speed internet. This is serving as one of the critical spend growth drivers in the global enterprise router market.

According to the forecasts, North America is set to claim the largest share in the enterprise router market through the forecast period. The high adoption rate of software-defined and cloud-based network solutions will have a significant impact on the market spend growth in this region.

The Top Enterprise Router Suppliers Enlisted in this Report:

This report has listed the top enterprise router suppliers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal and cost-effective procurement in this market.

Juniper- Juniper is among the global suppliers who can cater to the industry-specific requirements of buyers. This capability will earn them more sales during the forecast period. These global suppliers are known to provide high-end, industry-specific enterprise routers by increasing their investments in R&D. Juniper along with Cisco is investing heavily in R&D for this product and together accounts for 65% of the market share of enterprise routers globally.

Cisco Systems- Cisco Systems is known to leverage advanced virtual prototyping tools that allow this supplier to customize its products to meet customer preferences. Cisco offers services to buyers in which the old router is re-calibrated and upgraded as per the network demands. Additionally, this supplier has a wide range of routers, ranging from cloud connectors to industrial routers.

Hewlett Packard- While exploring the feasibility of entering into a contract with this enterprise router supplier, buyers are advised to look at options that provide buyback of older routing components, thereby eliminating waste-generation. A buyback will also help this supplier as some components in routers can be recycled for reuse in new products.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Enterprise router market spend segmentation by region

Enterprise router supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for enterprise router suppliers

Enterprise router suppliers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the enterprise router market

Enterprise router pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the enterprise router market

