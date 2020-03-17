Experienced software executive brings broad expertise to growing SaaS company

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2020) - Kudos, a leading online employee recognition, engagement, and people analytics company, announces that tech sector veteran Mike Bader has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer. In his role, Mike will lead the portfolios of technology, marketing, and operations.

Mike brings over three decades of experience in technology, management, and leadership. His most recent experience was at Benevity, a global leader in corporate social responsibility and employee engagement software. Over his 10+ year tenure with Benevity, Mike held the roles of VP Marketing, VP Product, VP Operations, and most recently Chief Technology Officer. He has also held leadership positions at several other successful tech startups and established brands.

"We are thrilled to have Mike on our team," said Muni Boga, Kudos founder and CEO. "Kudos is at a pivotal point. Remote teams, increased diversity, and a focus on culture and engagement have accelerated the need for Kudos in organizations around the world. We are experiencing tremendous growth and we are excited that Mike will be joining us for this next stage in our evolution. His technical expertise, scaling experience, and core value alignment make him an amazing fit for Kudos."

Kudos currently engages users in over 80 countries around the world and delivers meaningful insights to its clients into how engagement and business success are inherently connected.

"I am proud to be joining the Kudos team," said Mike Bader. "Kudos is well positioned in the market with significant growth potential. In particular, our platform's proven ability to connect and engage remote team members is more vital today than ever. The Kudos team and culture are innovation and quality focused, with a well-established client success orientation that will ensure growth goals are achieved."





About Kudos

Kudos is an online employee engagement and people analytics platform that leverages the power of social software to help organizations share meaningful, values-based recognition and feedback to reduce turnover, improve employee happiness, and boost performance. Kudos is a Canadian company that serves organizations in over 80 countries, across 24 verticals, in 8 languages.

