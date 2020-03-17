Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent engagement that sheds light on the implementation of a data governance framework for a leading financial conglomerate based out of Europe.This success story offers comprehensive insights into the steps adopted to help the client to implement a new framework to analyze and manage their data more efficiently.

Data is the most valuable asset that needs to be well maintained and secured across industries. For banks and financial service providers, collecting, safeguarding, and analyzing data is a core competency that differentiates them from their competitors. Looking for a similar competitive differentiation, the client a major banking and financial service provider with a presence across western Europe approached Quantzig. They were looking forward to developing a data governance strategy that could help them to address the primary data management issues faced by their team on a daily basis.

The clients challenges included:

Lack of flexibility to address the ever-growing needs of a rapidly changing business landscape

Lack of data traceability to track various investment activities

Lack of data governance model which was much required to meet the regulatory needs

According to the data analyst experts at Quantzig, "A scalable, dynamic data governance framework for BFSI industry can help in addressing requirements associated with cybercrime and fraud detection."

The data governance framework enabled the banking and financial service provider to:

Discover and analyze large volumes of data

Prepare and distribute validated risk reports on time

Access the real-time data across the enterprise

To help the banking and financial services provider overcome their data management challenges Quantzig's analytics experts developed a data governance framework that helped the client to address the issues arising due to a siloed data environment. The scalable, dynamic data governance framework also helped them address requirements associated with cybercrime and fraud detection.

