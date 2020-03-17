Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.03.2020
WKN: A2PFV6 ISIN: FI4000369947 
Frankfurt
17.03.20
08:04 Uhr
6,265 Euro
-0,490
-7,25 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
17.03.2020 | 16:27
Decisions Taken by Citycon Oyj's Board of Directors' Organising Meeting

CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Release17 March 2020 at 16:55 hrs

HELSINKI, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At its organising meeting held after the Annual General Meeting Citycon Oyj's Board of Directors made the following decisions:

Chaim Katzman was re-elected Chairman and Ariella Zochovitzky was elected Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The following Board members were elected to the Board of Directors' Committees:

Audit and Governance Committee
Ariella Zochovitzky (Chairman),
Arnold de Haan,
Per-Anders Ovin, and
Alexandre (Sandy) Koifman

Nomination and Remuneration Committee
Chaim Katzman (Chairman),
Arnold de Haan,
Andrea Orlandi,
Alexandre (Sandy) Koifman, and
Ariella Zochovitzky

Strategy and Investment Committee
David Lukes (Chairman),
Arnold de Haan,
Andrea Orlandi, and
Ofer Stark

Espoo, 17 March 2020

CITYCON OYJ

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic region, managing assets that total almost EUR 4.5 billion. Citycon is No. 1 shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
F. Scott Ball, CEO
Tel. +46-8-562-532-11
scott.ball@citycon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/decisions-taken-by-citycon-oyj-s-board-of-directors--organising-meeting,c3061725

