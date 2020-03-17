Decisions Taken by Citycon Oyj's Board of Directors' Organising Meeting

CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Release17 March 2020 at 16:55 hrs

HELSINKI, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At its organising meeting held after the Annual General Meeting Citycon Oyj's Board of Directors made the following decisions:



Chaim Katzman was re-elected Chairman and Ariella Zochovitzky was elected Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors.



The following Board members were elected to the Board of Directors' Committees:



Audit and Governance Committee

Ariella Zochovitzky (Chairman),

Arnold de Haan,

Per-Anders Ovin, and

Alexandre (Sandy) Koifman



Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Chaim Katzman (Chairman),

Arnold de Haan,

Andrea Orlandi,

Alexandre (Sandy) Koifman, and

Ariella Zochovitzky

Strategy and Investment Committee

David Lukes (Chairman),

Arnold de Haan,

Andrea Orlandi, and

Ofer Stark



Espoo, 17 March 2020



CITYCON OYJ



Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic region, managing assets that total almost EUR 4.5 billion. Citycon is No. 1 shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

