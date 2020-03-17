Phoenix Precious Metals (PPM) is pleased to announce the launch of its Advance Purchase of Discounted Gold (APDG) offer available as of 17th March 2020. APDG is an opportunity to advance-purchase LBMA gold bullion, delivered in equal amounts over 24 months at an effective discount on the LBMA market price at the time of purchase. The offer is subject to minimum purchase requirements along with a full KYC identity verification. PPM has appointed 79 Distribution Limited as its global partner for the marketing of the APDG offer -- interested parties can contact Kevin Hart for further information via email at kevin@79distribution.com

About Phoenix Precious Metals

Phoenix Precious Metals (PPM) is a Dubai-based gold trading company with mining operations in multiple West African countries.

Contacts:

Asif Sooltangos

asif@ppmdmcc.com