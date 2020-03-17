Anzeige
WKN: 871004 ISIN: FI0009005961 Ticker-Symbol: ENUR 
Tradegate
17.03.20
16:32 Uhr
8,272 Euro
+0,544
+7,04 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
17.03.2020
Stora Enso Cancels Its Annual General Meeting from Thursday 19 March and Postpones to a Later Date

HELSINKI, Finland, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on the development of the coronavirus situation and the announcements by the Finnish Government, Stora Enso has decided to cancel its Annual General Meeting on Thursday 19 March 2020.

The Finnish Government announced on Monday 16 March that public gatherings will be limited to a maximum of ten persons. Consequently, Stora Enso's Board of Directors has decided to cancel the Annual General Meeting from Thursday.

Stora Enso will convene the Annual General Meeting at a later stage.

Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 26 000 employees in over 30 countries. Our sales in 2019 were EUR 10.1 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com

STORA ENSO OYJ

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
Ulrika Lilja
EVP, Communications
tel. +46 72 221 9228

Investor enquiries:
Ulla Paajanen
SVP, Investor Relations
tel. +358 40 763 8767

