Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Annual General Meeting Update

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

AGM UPDATE

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323

Temple Bar Investment Trust plc considers the well-being of shareholders and attendees as a top priority and is closely monitoring the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. Based on latest available advice, the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") is expected to proceed on 30 March 2020 as planned. However, only the formal business set out in the notice of meeting will be considered at the AGM. There will be no presentation from the investment manager.

Given the possible health risks arising from travel to, and interaction at, the meeting, shareholders are actively encouraged to consider whether their attendance at the AGM is necessary. Shareholders wishing to vote on any of the matters of business are urged to do so through completion of a proxy form which can be completed and submitted to the Company. Proxies should be completed and returned in accordance with the instructions on the form of proxy and the latest time for lodging proxies is 11am on Thursday26 March 2020.

Please note that the meeting will be conducted swiftly and the room will be vacated promptly at the close of the meeting. No refreshments will be served.

Ninety One UK Limited

Secretary

17 March 2020