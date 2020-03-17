Anzeige
PR Newswire
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Announcement in respect of BRLA NAV

PR Newswire

London, March 17

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Announcement in respect of BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc's NAV

The NAV for the BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (the 'Company') released on 17/3/2020 (based on the Company's portfolio holdings at close on business on 16 March 2020), contained a fair value adjustment to the Company's Mexican holdings to reflect the fact that the Mexican market was closed on 16/3/2020 for a public holiday. The impact on the NAV was a reduction of 2.29%, reflecting a 15.25% fair value adjustment to the Company's Mexican holdings.

Enquiries:

Ms S Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 2639


Date: 17 March 2020

