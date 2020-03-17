Data Study: Ammo Sales Hit All-Time High in Wake of Coronavirus Panic at Ammo.com

HARVEY, LA / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2020 / ?????In the wake of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) spreading across the United States, businesses and schools are closed, the market is volatile, and store shelves are empty as the American public scrambles to prepare for the worldwide pandemic as well as social distancing prescribed by the WHO and CDC. Along with toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and pantry essentials, people are also stocking up on ammunition.

Online ammunition retailer, Ammo.com, has seen significant growth in sales with the rise of COVID-19. The company noticed a 54% sales increase on Feb. 23, 2020, at the same time Google Trends showed the search term "coronavirus" gaining traction. Within the following 10 days, Ammo.com saw a 45% conversation rate and a 68% increase in transactions. But starting March 10, 2020 - the day confirmed cases in the US reached over 1,000, increasing ten-fold in a week - the company noticed a staggering 276% sales surge that continued through the end of last week and the weekend, just as the virus was declared a pandemic, travel bans were implemented, and the stock market experienced its biggest crash since 1987.

A data study released today shows that Ammo.com continues to see exponential growth in ammunition sales as COVID-19 surpasses 4,000 confirmed cases in the US. Comparing the 22-day time period of February 23, 2020 through March 15 with February 1, 2020 through February 22, Ammo.com has seen an overall site traffic increase of 77%, while revenue is up 309%. Transactions have increased 222% and site conversion rate has grown 78%, with a 27% increase to the average order value.

As shown in the US map graphic outlining sales volume by state, the data also shows that states with the highest increase in sales are those most impacted by the virus or states neighboring those most impacted - with Delaware seeing a sales increase of 4,529%, Oklahoma with an increase of 1,188% and Louisiana with an increase of 1,058%. Other states in the top 10 include Vermont, Mississippi, Alabama, Wyoming, Colorado, Idaho, and Oregon. It should be noted that due to city and state laws, Ammo.com does not ship ammunition to Alaska, Hawaii, Massachusetts, California, Washington, D.C., New York City, or Chicago.

Alex Horsman, Ammo.com's marketing manager, responded to the increase in sales: "As we're seeing the impact of COVID-19 across the country, it makes sense that people are buying ammo. The world has never seen anything like this and people want to make sure they're prepared for whatever lies ahead, whether that be food shortages, government shutdown, or worse." He continued by saying, "When everything around you is uncertain, having a supply of ammunition can make our customers feel safer. In a worst-case scenario, at least they know they can protect and provide for their families."

When comparing sales from February 23, 2020 through March 15, 2020, against sales from February 1, 2020 through February 22, 2020, Ammo.com's data study shows massive increases, especially across certain calibers. Although one may expect the sale of popular CCW rounds to increase, numbers are up across the whole of the ammunition industry. The most significant increase in sales has occurred in 40 Cal (S&W) ammo, with an increase of 645% (this may be in part due to the partiality of Asian-Americans to the round and their increased concerns for security during the coronavirus outbreak), followed by 223 ammo with a 563% increase, 7.62x39 ammo with a 386% increase, 12 gauge shotgun shells up 368%, and 9mm ammo up 308%.

Ammo.com has stated that due to the increase in sales, the company's shipping is delayed. While they normally ship the same day, it's currently taking two to three business days to process orders. The company thanks its customers for their patience.

For the whole story regarding Ammo.com's surge in sales, interested parties can check out the full data study here.

