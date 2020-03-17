Discover Accounting Just Released the Top 40 Accounting College Degree Programs

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2020 / Discover Accounting recently ranked some of the best colleges offering degrees in accounting. Most of these schools had a good variety of degree programs available, but the focus here is only on accounting. Degree programs were chosen for their high quality, affordability, retention rate, graduation rate, return on investment and other additional factors. While a list of the best schools for accounting is great, students want to find the school and accounting degree program that is the best for their needs, which often includes location.

Discover Accounting used a proprietary ratings system to rank various college and university's accounting bachelor programs. The following data types were used and included to determine the top ranked colleges in the U.S.: retention rate, graduation rate, cost of education, average salary for graduates, acceptance rate, online reviews and online programs offered.

University of Notre Dame, Binghamton University, University of Connecticut, University of Maryland in College Park, Villanova University, University of Florida, Lehigh University, Indiana University in Bloomington, University of Scranton and Rutgers University in New Brunswick are the top 10 colleges and universities on the ranking report from Discover Accounting.

Discover Accounting gathered specific types of data as the team worked to rank each accounting program. From public university to private, not-for-profit to for-profit, each school was thoroughly considered. Graduation and retention rates give prospective students a look into the success of each school in providing valuable learning and academic experiences to students who enroll.

While prospective students may look through the data and "best of" rankings, in the end, they are going to decide for themselves which school will be the best for them.

Some students may want a smaller student body while others may gravitate toward a large student body. The cost of education may be one of the most critical pieces of information they look for, though financial aid awards (scholarships, grants, work-study, or student loans) may lower what they are expected to pay. If the students focus is on attending a less expensive college, they are more likely to opt for a state university rather than a private college.

Another factor that incoming students are likely to consider is the quality of the undergraduate accounting degree program. They are more likely to choose a school for its documented high-quality accounting academic programs at the undergraduate, master's, and PhD levels if their plans include spending their entire career as a CPA. It's still true that, based on what they learn about degree programs at various universities, students ultimately choose the university where the degree program meets their goals and needs.

Incoming students and their parents should also look at retention and graduation rates from each college or university they are considering. If they see that any institution has a significantly lower percentage of retaining students, they should ask what is causing students to leave and possibly transfer to other universities. A lower graduation rate may point to students' lack of preparation for college classes or it may point to a quality of education that is lower than it may be in other degree programs with higher success rates.

In the end, students who are weighing their postsecondary choices will make his or her decisions based on what is the best fit for them. Prospective students should read ranking and rating reports from several sources, Discover Accounting included, before making their admission choices.

