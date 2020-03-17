Converters Expo Announces New Dates For 2020 Event Due To Covid-19/ Coronavirus Outbreak; Annual Trade Show Moves from April 29-30, 2020 to August 24-25 in Green Bay, WI

TROY, MI / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2020 / BNP Media, organizers of the Converters Expo, announced today that in response to the serious outbreak of COVID 19/Coronavirus, they have postponed the April event to August 24-25, 2020 at the same location - Lambeau Field Atrium in Green Bay, WI. The 13th Annual Converters Expo event was scheduled to take place April 29-30, 2020.

"Our thoughts are with all of those currently impacted by COVID 19/Coronavirus. The safety and the well-being of everyone who attends the Converters Expo is paramount and with this unprecedented situation unfolding, we have a responsibility to our customers, our guests and our colleagues to provide a safe place for our exhibitors and attendees to interact and communicate face-to-face," said Glen Gudino, group publisher for BNP Media Packaging Group. "We had a large number of attendees and exhibitors who committed to participate for the April event and look forward to a successful and safe gathering on August 24-25 in Green Bay."

BNP Media will continue to work very closely with the city of Green Bay, Lambeau Field Atrium, and local, state and federal public health authorities to maintain constant communication on this front. Exhibitors and attendees will be contacted directly from BNP staff about details of the move. For exhibitor or sponsors, who have questions, contact Emily Patten, event sales manager, at pattene@bnpmedia.com or 847-405-4045. For attendees who have questions, contact our Registration Team bnp@executivevents.com or Maddie Berglund mberglund@executivevents.com.

"The Converters Expo is an important event for the industry. We look forward to bringing together converters and packagers of paper, film and nonwovens with industry buyers, specialists and suppliers to Green Bay, WI in August, to share innovative solutions," added Gudino. For further information and the new agenda, visit our website at www.convertersexpo.com.

Converters Expo is produced by the BNP Media Packaging Group, which consists of Flexible Packaging and Packaging Strategies magazines and Converters Expo South and Global Pouch Forum. Packaging Strategies has delivered up-to-the-minute, unbiased packaging industry news, information and analysis to audiences across multiple platforms since 1983. The event is owned by BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com) which produces industry-specific B2B publications, as well as national and international business meetings, conferences, trade shows, webinars, and industry events with one goal in mind: providing superior information to help professionals succeed in business.

