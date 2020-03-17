Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Markterholung nach der Krise! Jetzt mit dieser Aktie am Meisten profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0D94W ISIN: FR0004180537 Ticker-Symbol: AF5 
Stuttgart
17.03.20
17:41 Uhr
25,100 Euro
-3,800
-13,15 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,100
26,000
18:19
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AKKA TECHNOLOGIES
AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE25,100-13,15 %