Drilling of final hole at Escacena Project underway

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2020) - Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC: PGNRF) (the "Company") reports that the Company has introduced additional precautionary steps to manage and respond to the risks associated with COVID-19 virus. The Company is regularly monitoring the situation and following local and national health authority requirements and recommendations. Work activities are now limited to completion of the drill program at the Escacena Project in southern Spain.

Tim Moody, President and CEO of Pan Global Resources, commented, "The health and safety of our employees, contractors and local communities is of highest importance so we have reinforced procedures to mitigate the risks associated with COVID-19 virus and allow safe completion of the drilling. To-date, the drill program at Escacena has not been impacted and is making good progress. The final planned drill hole is in progress and expected to be completed by the end of the week. The Company is evaluating the risks to employees and all stakeholders on a daily basis and will not hesitate to suspend drilling of the final hole if needed."

Spain has declared a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 virus. The Escacena drill site is now closed to non-essential visitors and strict social distancing, monitoring and sanitation procedures are in place. The Company has cancelled non-essential site visits, implemented travel restrictions, strict controls on site access, monitoring and provided prevention guidance to employees and contractors involved in its activities. The Company is also in close coordination with the drilling company and other essential contractors to ensure alignment of prevention actions and response planning. To date, follow-up work plans are unaffected. Shareholders will be kept closely informed of progress.

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively engaged in base and precious metal exploration in Spain, and is pursuing opportunities from exploration through to mine development. The company has committed to operating safely and with respect to the communities and environment where we operate.

