BH Global Limited - Annual Buy-Back Allowance

BH Global Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)

LEI: 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14

Annual Buyback Allowance

17 March 2020

Pursuant to the changes made to the Company's management agreement with Brevan Howard Capital Management LP (the "Manager") with effect from 1 April 2017, the Company is entitled to buy back up to an aggregate number equal to 5% of the shares of each class in issue as at 31 December 2019 being 133,242 US Dollar shares and 993,413 Sterling shares without triggering a 2% payment to the Manager in calendar year 2020. In addition, the Manager has agreed that 40% of the Company's unused 2019 Annual Buyback Allowance being 54,814 US Dollar shares and 396,151 Sterling shares can also be rolled forward for use in 2020, such that the Company can repurchase 188,056 US Dollar shares and 1,389,564 Sterling shares without payment to the Manager in 2020.

Company website: www.bhglobal.com

Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001