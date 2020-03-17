Request a FREE demo for detailed insights

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems announces the launch of a comprehensive portfolio of advanced healthcare analytics solutions that focus on strengthening the drug pricing and promotion strategies of pharma companies globally.

How Pharma Companies Can Drive Innovation Value Using Analytics

In the ongoing quest to control escalating drug costs, drug pricing transparency has taken center stage in the fight for reform. Transparency advocates believe restructuring the business models would not only expose inequities in the drug pricing pipeline but also create a stronger element of competition that could drive down costs. The goal is to reduce out-of-pocket expenditures for patients by giving them and their physicians access to data with the ultimate goal of making drugs more affordable using advanced healthcare analytics. In a win-win, general healthcare costs would be reduced, as more patients could afford the medications they need, making it less likely their conditions will worsen potentially causing them to be admitted for extended stays.

Quantzig's healthcare analytics solutions portfolio that focuses on drug promotions and pricing can guide you throughout the journey- right from addressing the institutional challenges of integrating analytics into the pricing approach to developing a promotion strategy that helps drive measurable transformations.

Quantzig's comprehensive suite of drug pricing and promotion analytics solutions provide an edge by empowering pharmaceutical companies with advanced analytics solutions that drive results in several ways, including:

1. Informed analysis leads to better medical decisions

2. Analytical reports on drug pricing trends

