Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2020) - Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. (CSE: SNA) (CSE: SNA.CN) ("Star" or the "Company") announces that the Order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice dated January 17, 2020, ordering Star to hold an Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "AGM"), has been varied.

(Please see Press Releases January 22, 2020 and February 12, 2020),

The Company has now been permitted by the Court to hold its next Annual General and Special Meeting on or before June 10, 2020.

Mr. Peter Clausi, Interim CEO said:

"The Board of Directors and senior management of Star are excited to have the opportunity to meet with shareholders and to lay out our vision for the future of the Company. It is regrettable that documentation issues have delayed the preparation of the required audited financial statements. However, I am confident that this problem will be rectified shortly."

"At Star, along with the rest of the World, we are doing our best to keep our families, our staff, our business partners and our community as safe as possible during the current unprecedented pandemic. Aside from the core precautions such as social distancing and hand washing, we are actively investigating the possibility of holding the AGM on a virtual (electronic) or hybrid basis. Briefly, this involves holding the meeting virtually, with no in-person interaction between the Board, Management and the shareholders, or, on a hybrid basis, with some limited in-person contact. While the Board and Management would prefer to have the chance to meet with shareholders in person, the progression of the COVID-19 pandemic may mitigate against large gatherings."

