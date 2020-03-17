Anzeige
17.03.2020 | 19:21
Ashmore Global Opportunities Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 17

Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited
(The "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47190)

Announcement of Month End Final Net Asset Values

As at the close of business on Feb 28th, the month end final net asset values CUM-income of each class of the Company's shares is as follows:

FUND NAMENAVSEDOLNAV DATE
Ashmore Global Opportunities LimitedUSD 2.92140BJJMSM728/02/2020
Ashmore Global Opportunities LimitedGBP 2.6411BJJMSL628/02/2020

The Net Asset Value figures in this announcement have been calculated by Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited and are based on unaudited valuations.

This document is for information purposes only and is not an offer to invest. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns and the value of investments may fluctuate. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decisions. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Andrew Le Page +44 1481 745405

Date: 17/03/2020

