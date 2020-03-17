Pixel Management: Shade Announces Strategic Partnership with Premier Distributor GW Holdings

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2020 / Shade is pleased to announce they have entered a strategic partnership with GW Holdings as the latest high-end brand addition to GWs' extensive sales and distribution network.

Shade products are carefully crafted for a high that enhances creative processes, combined with optimal comfort, sleek minimalist designs and a sustainable footprint. Through this new partnership, Shade will have access to the distribution and support network of GW Holdings throughout California, with a strong focus on Los Angeles and surrounding areas.

Shade co-CEO and Founder, Dave Zand, explains: "We are excited to be working with GW to leverage their distribution network and expand our footprint throughout southern California."

"All of the brands we bring to market have their own unique distinction, and Shade is the perfect example of a brand that breaks the norm, in addition to being line with our own values for impeccable quality and commitment to the community." said Giovanti Humphires, CFO of GW Holdings.

The two businesses have the intention to expand their footprint in additional cities and states throughout Q2 of 2020. Moreover, both parties have expressed the intent to co-host social responsibility & culture driven activities in line with their greater visions for the Los Angeles community.

About Shade

Shade is made by creatives for creatives. The Shade family of partners combines time-honored growing and manufacturing traditions with the latest research and technology. Products are carefully crafted, and no cutting agents, plastics or pesticides are used. Your art, your path, your dose is discovered, not defined. Learn more at discovershade.co

About GW Holdings

The spirit of Goodwill is to do unto others & build our asset portfolio responsibly. Our commitments establish a clear position regarding the ethical responsibility of cannabis business in general, as well as the distinctive role played in society by a group such as GW, in Los Angeles and globally. Learn more at gwholdings.co

