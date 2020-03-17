DBV Technologies S.A.: Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of February 29, 2020 and March 4, 2020

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and

total number of shares of the Company as of February 29, 2020 and March 4, 2020

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris

ISIN Code: FR 0010417345





Date



Total number of shares Total number of voting rights 02/29/2020 54,588,500



Total gross of voting rights: 54,588,500







Total net* of voting rights: 54,556,499









Date



Total number of shares Total number of voting rights 03/04/2020 54,927,187



Total gross of voting rights: 54,927,187







Total net* of voting rights: 54,898,886





* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights

