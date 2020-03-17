MacLean Family Law wins 2020 Consumer Choice Award in the Vancouver Region for Family Law

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2020 / MacLean Family Law is one of Canada's most trusted family law firms. Founded in 1983 by Lorne MacLean, Q.C. (Queen's Counsel), one of Canada's most experienced and highly rated family lawyers, Lorne and his team are dedicated to family law and divorce in British Columbia, estate litigation law and immigration law with a focus on high net worth and complex disputes.

Services include spousal and child support, property division, child custody, guardianship and access, marriage-like relationships, immigration sponsorship, and estate litigation disputes. MacLean Law has one of the largest Mandarin, Cantonese, Chinese and Punjabi speaking international family law teams, with an award-winning and successful track record.

As winners of the Consumer Choice Award in 2020, we are committed to helping our clients with strategic, creative, practical and positive family solutions.

What does being awarded the Consumer Choice Award mean to you?

The Consumer Choice Award is a wonderful honour and only strengthens our driving force to work even harder to help people surmount their life challenges. Our commitment and passion is driven by our wonderful clients and is not only a reflection of the excellence of our legal services, but a result of our commitment to the highest of standards, care, and professionalism.

We cannot do what we do or be where we are, without the support of our clients. We are sincerely grateful to them.

Contact Information:

Address: Suite 2900, 1021 West Hastings Street,

Vancouver, BC V6E 0C3

Email: vancouver@macleanlaw.ca

Website: https://macleanfamilylaw.ca/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MacleanLawGroup

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bcfamilylaw

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maclean_law/



SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

