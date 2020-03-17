Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI), a global fashion luxury group, today announced that to help protect the health and safety of its employees, consumers and the communities where the Company operates, Capri Holdings Limited will temporarily close all directly operated Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors stores in North America from March 18 and in Europe from March 19 through April 10, 2020. The Company remains committed to paying its store employees during this period. Across all regions, customers can continue to shop on each of the luxury houses' websites, Versace.com, JimmyChoo.com and MichaelKors.com.

John Idol, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are facing an unprecedented global pandemic. Our first priority is to help protect our employees, consumers, partners and communities and to ensure we are doing our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19. I am proud of our team and our partners as they support each other and their communities during this time of uncertainty."

In addition, Capri Holdings Limited's fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 guidance provided on February 5, 2020 did not incorporate a negative impact from COVID-19 beyond China. The Company will provide any further updates on its year end Fiscal 2020 earnings call.

About Capri Holdings Limited

Capri Holdings Limited is a global fashion luxury group, consisting of iconic brands that are industry leaders in design, style and craftsmanship. Its brands cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories including women's and men's accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products. The Company's goal is to continue to extend the global reach of its brands while ensuring that they maintain their independence and exclusive DNA. Capri Holdings Limited is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPRI.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are prospective in nature and are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections of the management of Capri Holdings Limited (the "Company") about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words "targets", "plans", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "should", "could", "would", "may", "anticipates", "estimates", "synergy", "cost-saving", "projects", "goal", "strategy", "budget", "forecast" or "might" or, words or terms of similar substance or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to future capital expenditures, expenses, revenues, earnings, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, share buybacks, dividend policy, losses and future prospects of the Company, business and management strategies and the expansion and growth of the Company's operations, and benefits from any acquisition. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future financial performance. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results and are based on certain key assumptions, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the Company's future financial and operational results, the length and severity of such outbreak across the globe and the pace of recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company's ability to integrate successfully and to achieve anticipated benefits of any acquisition; the risk of disruptions to the Company's businesses; the negative effects of events on the market price of the Company's ordinary shares and its operating results; significant transaction costs; unknown liabilities; the risk of litigation and/or regulatory actions related to the Company's businesses; fluctuations in demand for the Company's products; levels of indebtedness (including the indebtedness incurred in connection with acquisitions); levels of cash flow, future availability of credit; the timing and scope of future share buybacks, which may be made in open market or privately negotiated transactions, and are subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements, trading restrictions under the Company's insider trading policy and other relevant factors, and which share repurchases may be suspended or discontinued at any time, the level of other investing activities and uses of cash; changes in consumer traffic and retail trends; loss of market share and industry competition; fluctuations in the capital markets; fluctuations in interest and exchange rates; the occurrence of unforeseen epidemics and pandemics, disasters or catastrophes; political or economic instability in principal markets; adverse outcomes in litigation; and general, local and global economic, political, business and market conditions, as well as those risks set forth in the reports that the Company files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 30, 2019 (File No. 001-35368) and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 28, 2019 (File No. 001-35368). Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date made and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking or other statements contained herein other than in accordance with legal and regulatory obligations

