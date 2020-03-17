HRM Photography wins 2020 Consumer Choice Award in the London Region for Photographers

LONDON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2020 / HRM Photography is an eight-year Consumer Choice Award Winner in the region of London and the category of Photographers.
Q: What does being a Consumer Choice Award Winner mean to you? How did winning the Consumer Choice Award impact your business?
A: It's been such an honour to have won the Consumer's Choice Award for the last 8 years! The CCA brand is instantly recognizable and makes us stand out amidst our competitors. We are in such good company with the other local winners!
Q: What makes you/your company successful?
A: What sets HRM Photography apart from others? The three "E"s!! Education, Experience & Enthusiasm!
Q: What is one major decision you make on a daily basis?
A: How are we going to make someone smile today? We are so lucky to get to capture people's biggest life moments for them and make those memories last forever!
A: We are passionate about what we do and it shows! We treat our clients like lifelong friends, and put our heart into capturing the most important moments of their lives!
Q: If you could only use ONE word to describe yourself, what would it be?
A: Enthusiastic
Contact Information:
E-mail: info@hrmphotography.com
Facebook: hrmphotography
Twitter: hrmphotography
Other: instagram.com/hrmphotography.ca
Website: www.hrmphotography.com
