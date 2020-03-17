Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Markterholung nach der Krise! Jetzt mit dieser Aktie am Meisten profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J0MZ ISIN: CA9555621031 Ticker-Symbol: HYK 
Frankfurt
17.03.20
08:00 Uhr
0,016 Euro
-0,025
-60,49 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,022
0,037
22:29
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES
WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES INC0,016-60,49 %