Web Presence: Learning from Common Digital Marketing Mistakes by Scott Hirsch

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2020 / Finding success in the digital landscape ultimately comes down from learning from your mistakes and growing as an organization. We sat down with former Naviant CEO Scott Hirsch this week to discuss some of the bigger mistakes he's made over his career and what his team learned from them.

His first golden piece of his advice revolved around continuity within your brand throughout your website and across all of your digital touch-points with consumers-

"So many companies will have a beautiful, professionally developed website that does absolutely nothing for their brand," said Scott Hirsch in a recent interview, "because it doesn't drive consumers to take action. Or maybe they do click on a contact form and receive a generic response, without a real person prioritizing that follow up. These mistakes can really add up quickly to make a brand irrelevant."

Hirsch also talked in length about data in the 21st century and how valuable it can be when used correctly. He explained that you should only collect consumer data when it provides a meaningful insight and is used to improve how your brand communicates to potential customers.

"Your company is probably collecting data on hundreds of online metrics," added Scott Hirsch, "and the vast majority of businesses aren't trusting that information as much as they should. That data is your consumers telling you what's working with your website- it's literally worth its weight in gold when used properly."

When asked how data could be used more effectively when building out a brand, Hirsch expanded on his previous thought-

"What if you asked five customers who walked into your business, "Hey, what do you think of that yellow wall on the showroom floor?' And every single one of them replied "It's the ugliest color I've ever seen.' You'd paint the wall a different color, right?"

"Then why wouldn't you do the exact same thing when data shows a large amount of customers are leaving your site after visiting a product or contact page? It's the exact same thing," shared Hirsch.

Scott Hirsch also took some time to talk about other metrics in marketing and how they're often not used to their fullest potential. He had this to say-

"Every campaign you launch provides user feedback in terms of opens, clicks and conversions," added Hirsch. "Your job as a marketer is to split test everything to see what your leads prefer, and then you split test the winning split test until you're way above industry averages. It's a process that you have to be committed to."

