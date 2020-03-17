Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Markterholung nach der Krise! Jetzt mit dieser Aktie am Meisten profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N8S8 ISIN: CA09852X7018 Ticker-Symbol: 9BR2 
Tradegate
17.03.20
18:51 Uhr
0,553 Euro
+0,055
+11,04 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BONTERRA RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BONTERRA RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,482
0,564
17.03.
0,496
0,561
17.03.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BONTERRA RESOURCES
BONTERRA RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BONTERRA RESOURCES INC0,553+11,04 %