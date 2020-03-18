Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2020) - David H. Brett, President & CEO, EnGold Mines Ltd., (TSXV: EGM) ("EnGold" or the "Company") reports that the board of directors has approved the granting of incentive stock options to directors, employees and consultants to purchase 2,630,000 common shares at a price of $0.10 for a period of three years (the "Options"), subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Options are to replace 2,180,000 granted in 2017 that have expired, plus a new grant to a newer director with no previously held options, and to certain consultants. Following the grant, the Company will have 1,090,000 outstanding options at $0.40 and 2,630,000 at $0.10 for a total of 3,720,000 incentive options, representing 1.67% of the issued and outstanding shares of EnGold.

EnGold Mines Ltd.

Per/

David Brett, MBA

President & CEO

For further info contact David Brett, 604-682-2421 or david@engold.ca

