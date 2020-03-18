Next Level Brand: Andrea Giunti On Pushing Boundaries for The Future of Media in Italy

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2020 / Meet Andrea Giunti Lombardo, he's a 22-year-old innovating his family business in Italy. He has had a long and impressive list of achievements beginning with the start of his entrepreneurial career at the early age of 13-years-old organizing events in Florence with thousands of people. Apart from being quite an impressive leader, he is becoming fascinated by the concept of Virality. Andrea has increased his push to take a quarter-billion-dollar company toward becoming a dominating online presence.

Pushing Boundaries

Andrea began by attending his freshman year at NYU in Shanghai, China. Andrea decided to drop out and join his family business, one of the largest and most prestigious publishing houses in Europe. Considering he enrolled at NYU when he was 17, he began working in his family business when he was just 18-years-old.

Andrea didn't have any prior experience in publishing, but he has always been fascinated by concepts of virality and digital media, and after learning a lot in the past few years on how traditional media and its business models work, Andrea created an entirely new personal mission.

His focus was to gradually reorient the family business into adopting a digital-first approach in the fast-changing media industry and expand the business into new markets while preserving and leading the traditional print business.

Real-Life Inspiration Creating Million Dollar Ideas

When asked who has inspired his sprint towards the company increasing their digital footprint, using social media and virality tactics Andrea answered with the following

"There are so many great people to admire in the world. I can tell you who I relate to and admire business-wise, Elon Musk (CEO of Tesla and SpaceX) he's one of the coolest people on earth, but I know that's a bit of a cliche.

I was also really inspired by Jonah Peretti, the CEO of BuzzFeed, being a pioneer in studying concepts of viral content has helped me to take a deeper dive into how virality works in digital media and what factors contribute to a piece of content to getting crazy views and shares."

With a chip on his shoulder and inspiration from some of the most brilliant and talented businessmen to date, Andrea plans on using a social media presence to find new ways of monetizing its content online and offline, in Italy and abroad. The remainder of 2020 you can expect to see Andrea innovating the digital media strategy behind one of Europe's biggest publishing houses. To follow along with his incredible journey follow Andrea Giunti on Instagram.

CONTACT:

Name: Tyce Escalante

Company Name: Next Level Brand

Contact Information: Tyce@nextlvlbrand.com

SOURCE: Next Level Brand

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/581273/Andrea-Giunti-On-Pushing-Boundaries-for-The-Future-of-Media-in-Italy