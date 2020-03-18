MentionWorth Media: Transform your business digitally in 48 hours

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2020 / In the rapidly evolving world of business, a company must adapt to the harsh conditions of the ever-changing digital landscape. It's like setting their sights on a brand-new unexplored planet; they must brave the expedition and foray into unknown territory. And one thing's for sure; they badly need the tools to get there.

That's where RP-1 comes in, taking companies to greater heights through 48 hour digital transformation, like sending them off inside a rocket to space their services are quick, dynamic, and results-driven.

"RP-1 propels your business into the stratosphere" as they so boldly proclaim, but this isn't so much a proclamation as it's an affirmation. They have over 25 years of results in building nine-figure companies under their belts. Able to identify recurring problems and provide results-driven digital solutions while everyone else is simply selling websites and doing basic marketing. RP-1 delivers a total digital transformation in an impressive 48 hours.

Within this 48 hour digital transformation period, they will provide their clients with a new "magnetic website" as they call it. They are providing market leader positioning and conversion focused websites that pull in qualified prospects and convert them to customers for their clients. They also offer the activation of digital direct response media programs that produce results quickly and at scale.

RP-1 fuels small and midsize businesses to dominate their niche online by implementing digital transformation along with digital direct response marketing, seeing through the cracks of the broken "agency model" they have positioned themselves as The Digital Transformation Company™, not an agency. Unlike most agencies, RP-1 has not forgotten about what truly matters in the world, which is getting results.

Their 48-hour digital transformation process is not about building a 4-month website, pitching creative or measuring impressions, like most agencies. They understand that marketing is not about ideas that may or may not work or campaigns that take weeks to set up that might get results. They focus solely on generating profitable revenue quickly and at scale for their clients.

Rest assured that RP-1 is not an agency. Agencies are slow and have horrible metrics that rarely deliver results. RP-1 is the new "future" accountable model of digitally acquiring, growing and retaining customers at scale. RP-1 has a seasoned leadership team consisting of proven entrepreneurs Matt Manero, Brad Parnell, and Tim Hissam. RP-1 is positioned to corner the digital transformation space for small to mid-sized companies with its new model and, finally, put an end to the outdated and inefficient agency model.

RP-1's rocket-powered methods in fueling businesses are focused on the development of deep collaborative relationships with their partners and vendors. Equipped with advanced access to new capabilities and a deeper understanding of the many digital platforms available, they work hand-in-hand to maximize the potential of each of their partnerships.

But what is Digital Transformation? And how does being digitally transformed help a business? According to RP-1, Digital Transformation is the implementation of niche positioning, technology, digital direct response media, and analytics to reinvent how a certain company engages, acquires, grows, and retains more customers in a rapidly changing digital world.

According to Forrester, sixty-seven percent of the buyer's journey is now being done digitally for both B2C and B2B products and services. The real cost to a company means they're potentially losing up to sixty-seven percent of additional sales if they haven't properly positioned and digitally transformed their company.

RP-1 firmly believes that in the cutthroat world of business, digital transformation is the single most important strategy for creating quick scale and a true competitive advantage. Implementing digital transformation could double the number of leads and sales a business could get. The results from implementing digital transformation affect every aspect of a business and have a profound effect on their revenue and enterprise value. Not only is RP-1, a company that provides results, but they are also a company that has intrinsic values. Built on a core belief system and habits that are lived through their core values, RP-1 only works with people that share the same set of core values. They have created a culture where they can acquire and retain the best talent in the industry.

If you're looking to brave the universally harsh conditions of the business industry, look no further, RP-1 is here to fuel your journey and propel you to even greater heights. Ignite your business by contacting them at (817) 962-2236 or shoot them an email at info@rp1results.com

