SAFEGUARDS | Consumer ProductsNO. 034/20

California Proposition 65 (Prop 65) is the 'Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986', a ballot initiative passed overwhelmingly by Californian residents in November 1986. This unique right-to-know law requires the state to publish a list of chemicals that are known to cause cancer, birth defects and/or reproductive harm. First published in 1987, the list has evolved to approximately 900 chemicals.



Unless specifically exempted, companies doing business in California have been required to provide 'a clear and reasonable warning' before knowingly and intentionally exposing anyone to lead or cadmium since 1988.



In 2019, several Prop 65 settlements and judgments have been reached for lead or cadmium in a variety of consumer products, including pet raincoats (see Table 1). It is interesting to note that some of the entries agreed to reformulate both lead content and releasable lead, with a warning as an alternative. Additionally, the parties in entry 4 agreed to a stringent reformulation of cadmium in jewelry.



Highlights of these settlements and judgments are summarized in Table 1.

Entry Scope Unless stated, reformulation/warning is for lead 1 Cell phone pouches = 100 ppm otherwise warning

2 Coasters = 90 ppm and = 1.0 µg (NIOSH 9100)

3 Glass rain gauges with exterior designs

= 90 ppm otherwise warning

4 Jewelry sold individually or as part of a set with a dress or other piece of clothing

= 0.01% cadmium

5 Keyrings

= 90 ppm and = 1.0 µg (NIOSH 9100) otherwise warning

6 Lamp raisers

= 0.03% for metal or brass components otherwise warning 7 Napkin rings

= 90 ppm and = 1.0 µg (NIOSH 9100) otherwise warning

8 Padlocks

= 90 ppm and = 1.0 µg (NIOSH 9100) otherwise warning

9 Pet raincoats

= 100 ppm otherwise warning

10 Rulers

= 90 ppm and = 1.0 µg (NIOSH 9100) otherwise warning

11 Tool pouches = 100 ppm and = 1.0 µg (NIOSH 9100) otherwise warning

12 USB cords

= 90 ppm and 1.0 µg (NIOSH 9100) otherwise warning



Table 1

