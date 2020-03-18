Garmin Announces First Emirati Brand Ambassador

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin, the multidisciplinary technology company, has appointed Emirati Motocross athlete Mohammed Al Balooshi as the brand's first Emirati Ambassador.

Al Balooshi, the five-time Arab Motocross Champion and 2018 FIM Bajas World Cup winner, will represent the brand across the Middle East. With over 15 years of sporting experience and as the first Emirati FIM world title holder, Mohammed has played a significant role in the increased representation of the Middle East sporting community on a global stage.

The ambassadorship will see Garmin working closely with the Motocross driver to ensure that he is equipped with the best of the brand's handheld and wearable products. This includes the recently launched Garmin fenix 6 Solar, the brand's first solar charging, multi-sport GPS watch. Built for performance, it is designed with carefully curated features to the meet the needs of athletes of any and all disciplines.

The appointment aligns with the brand's continued growth plans for the region. AMIT International Group, the official Garmin distributor for the UAE since 1993, has recently expanded into Saudi Arabia in hopes to further drive Garmin's presence in the Kingdom.

Cassandra Sawali, Group Marketing & Communications Manager for AMIT International Group said: "Mohammed encapsulates the spirit of the Garmin brand with his passion and endurance for sport. His success in the field of Motocross acts as both inspiration and a reminder to continuously push to be better, attributes that are at the heart of Garmin's brand ethos."

2020 is an exciting year for both brand and athlete, with Al Balooshi participating in a slew of global competitions throughout the year both regionally and internationally.

About AMIT International Group. AMIT International Group, previously known as AMIT Trading Est has been established since 1981 to serve the growing demand for modern marine technology in the United Arab Emirates.

Over the years, AMIT International Group has been carefully and strategically navigated through a period of intense growth and secured regional distributorships for leading International brands across multiple sectors, from marine and aviation navigation to water sports, outdoor recreation and fitness.

With showrooms in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, and a growing network of offices in Saudi Arabia, India and Bangladesh, AMIT is now the region's premier marine and land technology company. Driven forward by a culture of innovation, strategic decision-making and reliability, delivered by a highly qualified team of experienced professionals, our offering is second to none.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin and Edge are registered trademarks and Varia and Index are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

