SciBite Announced as Fastest-growing Company in Pharma Fast 50

CAMBRIDGE, England, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBite today announced being named the fastest-growing company identified in this year's Alantra Pharma Fast 50, an annual ranking of privately-owned pharmaceutical businesses in the UK based on growth speed.

Securing contracts with three-quarters of the world's largest pharma companies, SciBite topped the chart having delivered compound annualised growth of 76% over the past two years, and now boasts a workforce of 50+ scientific experts servicing more than 50 clients worldwide.

SciBite's software technology combines the latest developments in machine learning with its ontology-led approach, providing an infrastructure that understands the complexities of scientific data. It gives customers the ability to build their data foundation with standardisation, harmonisation and acceleration.

"This is a great accolade for us to receive and it's as a result of our amazing team and amazing customer base that achievements like this one are possible," says CEO and President Rob Greenwood.

"When SciBite's journey began we could see that there was a real change in the market with pharma realising the value of their data and recognising that they needed help to understand and analyse it. We've grown rapidly since bringing our cutting-edge technology to the market and built a continually growing team who share a common passion for helping our customers make their data better."

In their upcoming webinar Head of Ontologies Jane Lomax will explain how SciBite is working with customers to embrace FAIR (Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, and Reusable) data standards. They believe this need for FAIR is never more acutely felt than with the increasing investment in areas such as training deep learning models, as well as in search and big data integration.

About SciBite

SciBite provides an enterprise-ready semantic software infrastructure to standardise and transform scientific information silos into clean, interoperable data. Supporting the top 20 pharma with use cases across life sciences, SciBite is headquartered in the UK with additional sites in the US and Japan. Find out more at www.scibite.com.

