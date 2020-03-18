Folgende Instrumente werden heute NICHT EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt.



The following instruments are NOT traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today.



ISIN Short Code Name

FI0009013429 C1C Cargotec Corp.

FI0009007132 FOT Fortum Oyj

DK0010274414 DSN Danske Bank A/S

