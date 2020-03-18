EXCHANGE NOTICE 18 MARCH 2020 DYNAMIC VOLATILITY GUARDS Nasdaq Helsinki has decided to adjust the Dynamic Volatility Guards for all shares admitted for trading on the Main Market and First North Growth Market Finland due to increased volatility in the current market conditions until further notice. Dynamic Volatility Guards have also been adjusted for exchange traded funds and option rights. Thresholds for Dynamic Volatility Guards have been doubled. Accordingly the thresholds for cancellation of trades will be based on the Dynamic Volatility Guard active for the relevant instruments. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Stockholm: +46 8 405 62 90 Copenhagen: +45 3377 0459