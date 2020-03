EXCHANGE NOTICE, 18 MARCH 2020 BONDS Trading in the Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)'s structured bond was suspended on the Nasdaq Helsinki today at 9:00 EET due to corporate action in Electrolux AB underlying, bond will be suspended today and will continue trading normally as of tomorrow. Identifiers: Trading code: SHBC KK12K ISIN code: FI4000352752 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260